Law firm Morton Fraser appointed to legal framework for Scottish universities and colleges

The firm, which employs more than 250 people across its Edinburgh and Glasgow operations, has been appointed to the APUC (Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges) legal services framework agreement.

The appointment is made on an initial two-year basis, with two possible one-year extensions.

Morton Fraser’s public sector team will provide legal counsel in areas including commercial business, property and estates, employment and HR matters.

Jenny Dickson, chair and head of the firm’s public sector team, said: “The team are really looking forward to working with Scotland’s world class colleges and universities on a diverse and interesting range of matters, particularly as many of our people are closely involved in supporting the third sector as lecturers, tutors and mentors, and in helping to widen access to further and higher education.”

The firm has one of the largest public sector teams in Scotland with more than 80 specialists.

