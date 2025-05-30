Scottish legal firm with 350 staff unveils change at top after 14 years

“We are clear in our identity as an independent Scottish firm, working with Scottish families and businesses” – Andrew Diamond

Lindsays, the Scottish legal firm with some 350 staff and partners, is set for change at the top after appointing a new managing partner.

Andrew Diamond, currently a partner and the firm’s head of residential property, will take up the role from the beginning of October. He will succeed Alasdair Cummings, who is stepping aside after 14 years in the position - a period during which the firm has completed six merger tie-ups and seen annual turnover grow from £9 million to almost £28m.

A handover process is already underway, following which Cummings will remain a partner.

Edinburgh-headquartered Lindsays has 53 partners along with 300 other solicitors and staff working from its offices in Crieff, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth.

Diamond, who joined Lindsays through its merger with MacLachlan and MacKenzie in 2012, said the firm would continue its growth organically, as well as through acquisitions and strategic hires.

“I am very much the continuity candidate,” he said. “And, while in politics that may not always be viewed favourably, it is a good thing for Lindsays. It’s business as usual here.

“We are clear in our identity as an independent Scottish firm, working with Scottish families and businesses. There will be no change to that. We will continue with steady, strategic growth on the same path as we have followed.

“Our culture at Lindsays is our greatest asset. Our people matter. We have the soul of a smaller firm but with all the benefits of scale. That is down to Alasdair’s leadership, for which we are all grateful. I have very large shoes to fill.”

Cummings’ journey at Lindsays has seen him rise from trainee to managing partner, beginning in 1986, with only a five-year gap during which he worked for a London legal practice before returning to Lindsays in Edinburgh in 1993 to help grow its corporate and commercial law services.

He said: “Lindsays means so much to me. To be managing partner of this firm, with its tremendous team, has been the undoubted highlight of my career.

“The past 14 years have been a successful and exciting journey. Together, we have achieved good growth, a wider geographic footprint and become a full-service firm, of which I am incredibly proud. The time, however, feels right for a new voice to lead Lindsays into the next stage of that journey.

“My current three-year term as managing partner was due to end next March and I was always clear that I would not be seeking another. With that in mind, making a change now feels like sensible succession planning. Andrew is a very worthy successor and I look forward to supporting him in any way I can.”