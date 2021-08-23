Scottish female entrepreneurs set up shop in Edinburgh's St James Quarter

Some 20 businesses supported by Women’s Business Station will set up shop within the Sook unit of the £1 billion St James Quarter until September 5.

Simon Gallacher, creative director, Sook Spaces, said: “Sook Spaces give national brands meaningful ways to connect with local communities and provide local companies with affordable access to their high streets.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Women’s Business Station to make a high street retail space accessible to their members.”

L to R: Paul Mitchell (chief operating officer, Sook Spaces), Kirstin Steedman, Angie De Vos and Jen McAlinden.

Supported by Dundee-based Women’s Business Station, a social enterprise that supports women in setting up and staying in business, the entrepreneurs will showcase and sell a range of products from fashion and flowers to chocolates and candles.

The showcase has been made possible by Edinburgh-based accountancy firm Steedman, one of Women’s Business Station’s growing team of “empowerment partners”.

Kirstin Strachan, operations director at Steedman, said: “When we were afforded the opportunity to sponsor an event which allows women to bring their product or service to market in one of the best locations in Edinburgh, we jumped at the chance to be involved.”

On September 2, Steedman will launch its quarterly networking club, Steedman Entrepreneurial Hub Club, within Bonnie & Wild at St James Quarter.

Women’s Business Station has an ambitious plan to “enhance the socio-economic empowerment” of 10,000 women in Scotland by 2030.

Among the other entrepreneurs involved with the St James Quarter initiative is Dundee-based Jen McAlinden of luxury designer knitwear brand Solasonach.

