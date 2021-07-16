St James Quarter: Four new brands set to open this month

French fashion retailer, The Kooples, and global skin care brand, Aesop, are both joining the 1.7 million sq ft city centre development at the end of the month.

As well as this, local independent Maki & Ramen and Bonnie & Wild both opened their doors, adding more options to The Quarter - ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy morning, noon and night.

Bonnie & Wild is Scotland’s largest single food and drink site that offers a variety of locally sourced produce, served by some of Scotland s best restaurants and award-winning chefs. Whilst Maki & Ramen which offers authentic Japanese dishes and modern interiors, including a large Cherry Blossom tree. There’s also a brand-new cocktail menu exclusive to St James Quarter customers.

Four more outlets will open in the St James Quarter in July.

The Kooples, known for their rock-chic and contemporary apparel, will open on 23 July, followed by Aesop, which will open its second Edinburgh store on 30 July.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing a further four retailers who are opening their doors this month, two of which are allowing us to extend our already incredible food and beverage offering within the Quarter. Our goal is to provide visitors with an enjoyable and memorable experience with something new to see, do, and experience every time they come back to The Quarter.