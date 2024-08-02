Scots-born drinks industry veteran to help lead owner of Laphroaig and Bowmore whiskies

“It’s an honour to step into this new role as we continue to enhance the unique experiences our spirits deliver around the world” – Robbie Millar

Suntory Global Spirits, the drinks giant whose portfolio includes Scotch whiskies Laphroaig and Bowmore, has appointed Scots-born industry veteran Robbie Millar to its executive leadership team as it looks to accelerate its global growth.

Millar, currently president of global whiskies and prestige, has been made interim chief global brands officer, effective immediately. Suntory said the newly created role, reporting directly to the group’s president and chief executive Greg Hughes, would help drive demand for the company’s brands as it works to achieve its ambition of becoming “the world’s most admired premium spirits company”.

A native of Scotland, Millar graduated from Heriot-Watt University. As he steps into the new role, he will split his time between London and Suntory Global Spirits’ headquarters in New York.

Millar said: “It’s an honour to step into this new role as we continue to enhance the unique experiences our spirits deliver around the world. I am thrilled to work together with our exceptional brand and marketing teams to further elevate our iconic brands and grow admiration for Suntory Global Spirits’ differentiated advantages in craft, quality and sustainability.”

Millar is described as an industry veteran with more than three decades’ experience. He joined Suntory Global Spirits in June 2022 and previously served as the vice-president of global marketing for Carlsberg Group. He also previously held leadership roles at SABMiller and Johnnie Walker-maker Diageo, as well as other consultancy and product development roles throughout the drinks industry.

Suntory Global Spirits, which is a subsidiary of Japan’s Suntory Holdings, employs some 6,000 staff in nearly 30 countries. Its brands also include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Hibiki, El Tesoro tequila and Sipsmith gin.

