Scottish EV drivers to get ultra-rapid ‘ten minute’ car chargers: Six locations revealed

One of the UK’s biggest power generators is rolling out ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hubs at six sites as part of a concerted drive into Scotland.

E.ON said the 42 high-powered chargers will be installed in key locations near cities including Dundee, Edinburgh, Stirling and Dunfermline, offering charging options for local commuters and tourists. These will join the company’s first ultra-rapid hub in Scotland, already operational in Aberdeen.

The firm said the rollout marked a significant milestone in its commitment to making electric driving more convenient, while helping to accelerate the transition to “sustainable transportation”.

A view of the Aberdeen E.ON charging hub that is already up and running.

While Scotland has the second-largest geographic EV charging network in the UK, the distances between chargers can create challenges for drivers, leading to so-called range anxiety. E.ON said it was looking to bridge “critical gaps” in infrastructure, making charging more accessible for EV owners.

The new Aberdeen hub, already operational at Wellington Circle, south of the city, features 12 ultra-rapid charging bays, including four designed to provide additional accessibility for disabled users. As the company’s most northern EV charging station in the UK, it is said to be “strategically positioned at the gateway to the Granite City”. The ultra-rapid chargers are capable of providing up to 150 miles of range in just ten minutes, depending on battery capacity, car model and how much energy is left in the battery pack.

Dev Chana, managing director of E.ON Drive Infrastructure UK, said: “Our goal is to make electric driving seamless and accessible for everyone, and these new charging hubs are a significant step forward in Scotland’s transition to cleaner transportation. But this is just the start.

“E.ON operates thousands of charging points right across Europe and these new hubs for Scotland are the latest part of a bigger drive to expand our EV charging network across the UK, part of a far wider expansion across the UK and another example of our commitment to creating greener infrastructure across the country.”