Scottish energy transition pioneer wins big in Shell LiveWire global competition

A pioneering Scottish company has seen off global competition to secure a top ten place in one of the biggest business contests of its kind.

Shell LiveWire’s Top Ten Innovators highlights high-performing entrepreneurs from around the world who are making a “positive impact” in business innovation, environmental sustainability and social impact.

Highlands-based software specialist Energy Mutual, which was up against companies from the US, Brazil, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Brunei in the business innovation category, has won $10,000 in equity-free funding by landing second place in the vote. All 22 innovators finalists were previous participants of the long-established Shell LiveWire programme.

Energy Mutual's Kyle Smith and Sam Gray.

The founders of Fort William-headquartered Energy Mutual - Kyle Smith and Sam Gray - joined the first Scottish cohort in a bid to upscale and develop the business. Since participating in the programme, they are projecting a revenue increase of 30 per cent this year.

Smith, Energy Mutual’s chief executive, said: “We were amongst so many inspiring companies so didn’t really expect to be selected. We just get on with what we do day-to-day so it’s nice to receive that external recognition. Trying to build a software company is expensive and the prize will help us to invest in hiring another engineer this year.”

The top ten accolade recognised the impact of the company’s software platform, designed to help small-scale, distributed energy generators to manage and monitor their renewable energy assets, maximising their performance.

Delivered by Scottish business support organisation Elevator, the Shell LiveWire programme taps into the knowledge of its facilitators as well as that of energy giant Shell and the vast network of wider experts the collaboration brings.

Elevator CEO Rachel Ross. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Anthony Harte, head of social impact at Shell UK, said: “Huge congratulations to all those recognised in Top Ten Innovators, a celebration of the global achievements of Shell LiveWire participants. Through this programme, we are helping businesses that have the potential to shape the future of energy.

“We understand the challenges of scaling innovative solutions in a complex market, and this programme is designed to equip ambitious businesses with the tools, connections, and strategic support they need to grow,” he added.

Rachel Ross, chief executive of Elevator, said: “Energy Mutual is a prime example of the real impact Shell LiveWire can make on a business with true ambition to play its part in energy transition. Elevator is delighted to have helped in the growth of this exciting company.

“Massive congratulations to Sam, Kyle and their wider team for this fantastic recognition of their hard work and innovation.”

Anthony Harte, head of social impact at Shell UK. Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Scottish businesses Fennex and DekMar were also recognised in the finals of the competition. Nassima Brown, co-founder and strategy director of Fennex, based in Aberdeen, was recognised in the business innovation category. Fennex is described as a “digital tech innovator” specialising in AI-powered platforms that “redefine safety, efficiency and sustainability” in offshore wind energy.

Meanwhile, Derek Wiseman, managing director of DekMar, an Aberdeenshire-based company addressing the complex waste streams of fibres, nets, and ropes discarded by the fishing and marine industries, was recognised in the competition’s environmental sustainability category.

Shell LiveWire’s Top Ten Innovators winners’ event was hosted by Gary McEwan, entrepreneur, business leader and former Elevator chief executive. McEwan won the Shell Livewire UK Entrepreneur of the Year title in 1993. The following year, he was presented with Shell Livewire’s “most significant growth” award in recognition of his track record for business development in Scotland.

Applications are now open for the latest Scottish cohort of the LiveWire programme. It is suitable for all “ambitious” businesses but those involved in the energy transition are likely to benefit from Shell’s network and expertise.

Elevator has once again been appointed to deliver the programme. The support organisation and accelerator has more than 20 years’ experience delivering business and economic support services through links with regional councils, Scottish and UK governments and a network of partners.

Last year, 29 firms - business owners, entrepreneurs and key decision makers - took part. Since joining the LiveWire programme, the businesses have reported tangible successes, including the creation of more than 50 jobs, a 34 per cent average increase in turnover and a ramping up of sales and contracts.

Applicants to the fully funded initiative must ensure they are making a “positive contribution to the energy transition” with their business model. This encompasses a wide variety of sectors, including renewable energy (solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuels), sustainable construction and engineering (low-carbon materials, energy-efficient buildings), green transport and logistics (electric vehicles, hydrogen transport, sustainable supply chains), business services (consulting, software, investment for net-zero solutions), and circular economy and waste innovation (recycling, waste-to-energy, sustainable packaging).

The programme’s onboarding process starts in June. Shell LiveWire is one of a range of investments that the group is making to help support some 15,000 people into jobs, with a focus on the energy transition by 2035.

Meanwhile, a pioneering new engine set to propel the shipping sector towards net zero has received £800,000 of fresh backing from Tricapital Angels and Blackfinch Ventures.

The H2CHP venture has now raised nearly £4 million to develop its free-piston engine, which generates heat and power efficiently from multiple clean fuels. The technology is initially aimed at eliminating emissions from idle ships burning marine fuel when berthed.

Moray Martin, chief executive of Tricapital Angels, said: “The team has developed a world-first technology that’s both deeply intelligent and brilliantly simple - an adaptable, clean generator that can help future-proof sectors like maritime and remote infrastructure, which are under increasing pressure from tightening emissions regulations.

