From left: John Raine (Shell), Nassima Brown (Shell LiveWire participant), Anthony Harte (Shell), Sireen Adwan (Elevator), Professor Gary McEwan (Elevator) and Karen Clark (Elevator). Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

Energy giant Shell is expanding its flagship enterprise development programme Shell LiveWire across the whole of Scotland, after recently relaunching the venture in the North-east.

The initiative is being made available to businesses with two to 149 employees, a focus on energy transition-related products and services that benefit society, and a clear ambition for, but facing an obstacle to, growth.

The fully-funded programme provides coaching and mentoring to business-founders and directors, enabling them to make key decisions and drive innovation and growth such as new skills, access to resources, and the widening of their networks. At the start of 2024, the scheme was re-designed to help applicable organisations in Aberdeenshire, and the Scotland-wide initiative starts in June, with applications now open.

Nassima Brown is a participant in the current Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire cohort. She co-founded tech firm Fennex, which aims to accelerate digital transformation in the energy sector, with her husband Adrian seven years ago, and sees the Shell LiveWire programme as “a milestone in the Fennex journey”, adding: “I’m fired up that we can achieve even bigger things than we thought we could.”

Programme and events operations manager Karen Clark, who will head up the Shell LiveWire programme, said: “It has been incredibly inspiring to see the ongoing growth and development of our current cohort. I can’t wait to welcome our next [one].”

Shell UK appointed business support organisation Elevator UK to deliver Shell LiveWire, using its 20-plus years’ experience in delivering business and economic support services through its networks of partners, regional councils and Scottish and UK governments.

Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan said: “We’re proud to be showcasing the benefits of this kind of collaborative working through our engaged, ambitious cohort of business-owners and leaders, and look forward to continuing this journey with cohort two and beyond.”