Scottish drugs firm Kelso Pharma completes first product launch in 'milestone' move

Kelso Pharma has completed its first product launch in a “milestone” moment for the Scottish pharmaceuticals business.

The 600mg effervescent tablets are being made available to hospital and community prescribers in 20 and 30 day packs to help treat adults with respiratory tract diseases. Kelso Pharma is headed by chief executive Tom Stratford, previously chief executive of Kyowa Kirin International (KKI), the European and US business arm of Japan’s Kyowa Kirin, which purchased Borders-based ProStrakan Group in 2011.

The product is being launched by Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP), which was acquired by Kelso Pharma a year ago, providing a new UK platform and springboard for future sales growth for the business. The new product complements SAP’s existing portfolio of three medicines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratford said: “We’re excited to launch our first new brand through SAP. Acepiro fits closely with Kelso Pharma’s focus on innovative, branded medicines that provide proven benefit to patients while being affordable to the healthcare system. By providing specialty medicines such as Acepiro that are easier for people to take, we aim to improve patient compliance and enhance value to the healthcare system. It’s been a year of significant corporate activity for the Kelso Pharma team since the acquisition of SAP and we anticipate being in a position to announce further developments for the business shortly.”

Kelso Pharma is headed by chief executive Dr Tom Stratford.

Mark Inker, managing director UK at Kelso Pharma, added: “The launch of Acepiro is a significant milestone for Kelso Pharma and for SAP as we pursue our vision to bring value-added medicines to the NHS and healthcare systems across Europe. The SAP team is sharply focused on making Acepiro available to healthcare professionals and to patients who may benefit from its launch.”

Kelso Pharma announced the appointment of senior executive Inker as its first UK managing director earlier this month. Inker has more than 30 years’ experience in the commercialisation of pharmaceutical and medical device products, and is said to have built a “strong track record” for growing businesses in the sector. Kelso Pharma has been growing through a blend of company and product acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth in the UK and Europe.