Kelso Pharma names senior industry executive as first UK managing director

Kelso Pharma, the fast-growing Scottish pharmaceuticals business, has appointed senior executive Mark Inker as its first UK managing director.

Inker has more than 30 years’ experience in the commercialisation of pharmaceutical and medical device products, and is said to have built a “strong track record” for growing businesses in the sector. Kelso Pharma has been growing through a blend of company and product acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth in the UK and Europe.

Inker will work with the team to identify growth and expansion opportunities across the UK and help to lead the firm’s first portfolio business, Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP). The acquisition of Glasgow-based SAP in January 2022 provided a new UK platform and springboard for future sales growth for the business.

Kelso Pharma is headed by chief executive Tom Stratford, previously chief executive of Kyowa Kirin International (KKI), the European and US business arm of Japan’s Kyowa Kirin, which purchased Borders-based ProStrakan Group in 2011. He said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark on board as the managing director of our UK operations. As we enter what is set to be a busy year for our growing business, Mark will help us to continue building key relationships and collaborations that will support our ambitions for growth in the UK and beyond.”

