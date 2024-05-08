Scottish creative agency founded 51 years ago acquires Edinburgh peer in six-figure deal

Long-established creative and digital agency Lewis has swallowed Scottish peer Tayburn in a six-figure cash and equity deal.

Lewis - founded in 1973 - can count Santander, Whyte & Mackay and ScottishPower among its long-standing clients. Tayburn, which was established in 1979, is regarded as one of Scotland’s strongest branding agencies across professional services, food and drink and fast-moving consumer goods. It has worked for the likes of Heineken, Princes Foods and Pet’s Choice.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed. Lewis and Tayburn now sit as part of newly formed Limitless Innovation Group, but will continue to operate as individual brands.

Malcolm Stewart, Richard Simpson and David Lewis, pictured after agreeing the deal to combine the two businesses.

Lewis chief executive David Lewis said: “For the past year, we’ve been looking closely at the changes in the market and the evolving requirements of our client base. Following several strategic discussions, we are delighted to announce that we have acquired brand and design agency Tayburn.

“Lewis and Tayburn have specific sets of skills that naturally complement one another, and we share a real belief in operating a people-led business that prioritises the long-term success and happiness of our clients.”

Richard Simpson, joint managing director at Edinburgh-based Tayburn, said: “Throughout my time in industry, Lewis is one of those agencies that we have always admired because of their longevity, foresight to embrace new trends and their enviable client list of major institutions and household names.

“Following initial conversations to explore the possibilities of aligning with each other, it became apparent just how similar our vision and values are. As the benefits to our colleagues and clients became clear thanks to our complementary services and shared beliefs, the potential of our coming together is limitless.”