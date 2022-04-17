Heineken to cash in on booming demand for zero alcohol beers

Heineken is one of the world's largest brewers with major operations in the UK. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The Dutch group is also likely to outline how it is tapping into the market shift to more premium beer and lager brands.

Speaking ahead of a first-quarter trading statement, due from the brewing giant on Wednesday, Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Heineken’s non-alcohol offering has been posting double-digit growth, with Heineken 0.0 leading the way. 2022 will see the group expand its offerings in the more health-conscious beverage sector with products like Desperados Virgin Mojito and Lagunitas non-alcoholic IPA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“[The] update will hopefully shed some light on how performance has been in what should be an exciting growth avenue.

“The group’s unlikely to give any specifics on margins, but commentary on how rising costs are being managed will be watched closely,” he added.

A message from the Editor: