Scottish city centre to see another major student flats scheme providing 432 beds
Funding has been secured for a large-scale student property scheme that will provide more than 400 beds in Glasgow city centre.
Puma Property Finance has provided a £58 million loan facility to MRP - the property division of McAleer & Rushe - to fund the launch of Broadway Studios. The 432-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme is scheduled for completion in August 2026 and will be operated by Prestige Student Living.
Broadway Studios is understood to be the first student development in Glasgow to fully align with new PBSA spatial standards, which aim to set a benchmark for quality and compliance in the city.
Developers said residents would benefit from a “sophisticated, contemporary interior design” and extensive shared amenities, including a rooftop sky lounge, fitness suite, cinema, gym, private dining and games facilities.
It comes amid a boom in such projects. A recent report hailed student flats as a “shining light” in Scotland’s commercial property market despite wider concerns over the fallout from an ongoing university and college funding crisis.
Shane McBride, development director at MRP, said: “Broadway Studios exemplifies MRP’s strategy of delivering high-quality, operationally resilient PBSA in undersupplied university cities.
“Glasgow’s student market continues to face a structural shortage of accommodation, and this development responds directly to that demand.”
Kevin Davidson, managing director at Puma Property Finance, said: “We look forward to working with the excellent team at MRP to see the scheme reach its completion in time for the 26/27 academic year and further developing our important partnership to support the growth of their PBSA platform. We continue to have a strong appetite for lending in Scotland and supporting the PBSA market.”
McAleer & Rushe director Shane McCullagh added: “Broadways Studios not only serves as an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of prominent student developments across the UK, but also strengthens our strong pipeline of ongoing large-scale projects across Scotland’s Central Belt. With the strength of our experienced teams and trusted partners, we look forward to delivering safe, sustainable student homes that will make a lasting contribution to the city.”
