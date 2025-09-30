Scottish city centre to see another major student flats scheme providing 432 beds

“Glasgow’s student market continues to face a structural shortage of accommodation, and this development responds directly to that demand” – Shane McBride, MRP

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding has been secured for a large-scale student property scheme that will provide more than 400 beds in Glasgow city centre.

Puma Property Finance has provided a £58 million loan facility to MRP - the property division of McAleer & Rushe - to fund the launch of Broadway Studios. The 432-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme is scheduled for completion in August 2026 and will be operated by Prestige Student Living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadway Studios is understood to be the first student development in Glasgow to fully align with new PBSA spatial standards, which aim to set a benchmark for quality and compliance in the city.

How the Broadway Studios student development in Glasgow should look when completed in summer 2026.

Developers said residents would benefit from a “sophisticated, contemporary interior design” and extensive shared amenities, including a rooftop sky lounge, fitness suite, cinema, gym, private dining and games facilities.

It comes amid a boom in such projects. A recent report hailed student flats as a “shining light” in Scotland’s commercial property market despite wider concerns over the fallout from an ongoing university and college funding crisis.

Shane McBride, development director at MRP, said: “Broadway Studios exemplifies MRP’s strategy of delivering high-quality, operationally resilient PBSA in undersupplied university cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Glasgow’s student market continues to face a structural shortage of accommodation, and this development responds directly to that demand.”

Kevin Davidson, managing director at Puma Property Finance, said: “We look forward to working with the excellent team at MRP to see the scheme reach its completion in time for the 26/27 academic year and further developing our important partnership to support the growth of their PBSA platform. We continue to have a strong appetite for lending in Scotland and supporting the PBSA market.”