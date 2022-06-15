Scottish campervan conversion business eyes green future as new boss takes controls

Paul Kimberlin has moved back to the UK from Canada to take the managing director role at Jerba Campervans, taking over from co-founder Simon Poole, who moves to the position of chairman.

The North Berwick firm has developed a global reputation for its bespoke VW Transporter campervan conversions. It is one of Scotland’s most prominent employee-owned businesses.

The firm said Kimberlin’s experience and expertise have been gained from leadership roles in major construction and engineering businesses. He was most recently managing director of DY Concrete Pumps in Calgary, and prior to that has worked with Mecalac, Putzmeister and Lafarge.

He said: “It’s a very exciting opportunity for me personally, but more than that, it’s a very exciting time for the business, which has experienced constant growth since its inception.

“I already knew quite a lot about Jerba before my interview, but the more I found out about the business, the more excited I was to join. The focus that the company places on the quality of its products, its services and the aftercare is exceptional and something I wanted to be a part of.

“What really began as a passion project for the founders has flourished into a very strongly positioned company, which has seen official accreditation from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as the only motorhome qualified converter in Scotland. I’m looking forward to building on that legacy.”

Kimberlin grew up in Leicestershire and relocated to Canada for four years to work with DY Concrete Pumps.

“I'd never been involved with an employee-owned company before as all of the firms I have worked at have been larger, privately owned businesses,” he added. “It is a great way to go and I think more companies should be following this route.

“The company already has a lot of great ideas and products lined up for the future which I am looking forward to helping develop. One of the main projects we will be working towards is utilising the new range of electric vehicles from VW.”