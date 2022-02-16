East Lothian campervan converter scores a million hits on YouTube

Since uploading its first video to the social media platform in 2017, VW-accredited Jerba Campervans has accumulated a cult-like following, with more than 5,000 subscribers to the channel, from as far afield as Mexico and Thailand.

With more than 56,000 hours of watch time, the content includes product reviews, workshop videos, campervan tours and tips and tricks.

All content is curated by the 14-strong team, who all share part ownership of the employee-owned firm.

Jerba Campervans, founded in 2005 and now owned by its employees, specialises in converting Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 models.

In addition to the North Berwick firm’s popularity on YouTube, a Jerba owners’ group has garnered more than 740 dedicated members who share images of their campervans alongside tips and product recommendations.

In 2015, Jerba gained a patent for its unique pop-up roof.

Domhnall Dods, who is an active member of the Jerba owners’ group, said: “The YouTube channel and community group are a fantastic point of reference for all who want more information about Jerba vans or to get hints and tips from other owners about living with a campervan.

“I’m already on my third VW camper and third Jerba campervan, and it is my pride and joy. As a family, we take regular trips to meet up with friends across the UK and Ireland and we travel to France every year.”

