Scottish businesses looking to enter US market targeted by Edinburgh 'boot camp'

Business advisers Fortro of Edinburgh and Sloan Growth Strategies of Boston have teamed up to roll out the programme, called New England Unlocked.

Organisers said many mid-sized, high-growth Scottish businesses are eager to expand overseas but are struggling for support on execution.

The initiative will be tailored to individual companies, promising them “real-world insights” into their sectors, along with strategic analysis and practical guidance on the most direct and cohesive route to market.

Aileen Boyle, chief executive and founder of Fortro.

The nine-month programme is a result of collaboration between Aileen Boyle, chief executive and founder of Fortro, which supports companies with revenue optimisation, innovation and technology change, and Alice Sloan of Sloan Growth Strategies, which supports mid-sized international and domestic companies to grow in the US.

New England Unlocked will initially be delivered in Edinburgh and is aimed at companies ready to expand internationally.

Boyle said: “Scottish executives are eager to kickstart growth internationally. As we emerge from the pandemic, many companies have transformed their approach and want to create sustainable outcomes.

“Now is the time for distinctive companies who have a global mindset and bold ideas to move forward with their plans.”

Sean McGrath, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “This programme is responding to the post-pandemic desire to continue the great legacy of Scottish entrepreneurship on an international level.”

The greater Boston metropolitan area is a hub of innovation and recognised globally for its expertise in education, technology and life sciences.

