Five inspiring entrepreneurs take centre stage in high-society photoshoot

The five entrepreneurs were invited by David Ho and Sandie Knudsen of Headshots Scotland, to celebrate entrepreneurialism and to show a different side to six of their top clients. The photoshoot was staged at the A-listed Bannockburn House in Stirlingshire.

Featuring in the shoot were: Ruby Sweeney, founder and director of The Events Hub; Alison Geddes, founder and owner of Aspect Autism Consultancy; Aileen Boyle, founder of Fortro; Nadia Alexander, managing director and shareholder at Hancock of Scotland, and Betsy Williamson, founder and MD of Core-Asset Consulting.

The location was chosen by the Fife-based photographers as an appropriate backdrop to the regency-style photos. Bannockburn House is nearing the completion of a major transformation after being rescued by a community trust in 2017.

Nadia Alexander, Ruby Sweeney, Alison Geddes, Betsy Williamson and Aileen Boyle. Picture: David Ho

Ho, co-founder of Headshots Scotland, said: “These five women are among our best clients and every shoot we’ve ever done with them has left us feeling inspired.

“So we thought, let’s find an excuse to get them all together, to share their experiences and drum up debates around women in business, entrepreneurialism and the different roles that people take on in and out of work.”

Williamson, who runs financial recruitment firm Core-Asset Consulting, said: “During my professional career, I have been asked many times as to whether I see myself as an entrepreneur.

“To me, this term comes with personality traits which are interconnected to the concept of ‘risk’. This can be exceptionally hard for those around us who can sometimes mistake our relentlessness for restlessness.”

