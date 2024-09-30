Scottish businesses 'among most optimistic in UK'

Fresh figures show firms north of the border are among the most optimistic in the UK.

According to the Business Barometer from the Bank of Scotland, business confidence in Scotland increased 16 points during September to 48 per cent.

Businesses in Scotland reported a month-on-month decline in confidence about their own prospects, down 19 points at 47 per cent. Similarly, optimism in the economy fell by 13 points to 49 per cent. This results in an overall confidence level of 48 per cent, down from 64 per cent in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Kendrick, Scotland director at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: "Despite this dip, which mirrors the broader UK trend, it's great to see that Scotland remains one of the most optimistic regions in terms of its economic outlook."

Figures show business confidence in Scotland rose during September

He added: “This optimism is well-deserved, given the array of events coming to Scotland this autumn, promising a boost for local SMEs.

"From Oban’s vibrant Royal National Mod to the Scottish International Storytelling Festival and St Andrews Golf Week, where enthusiasts can tee off on the legendary Old Course, the season is brimming with opportunities.

"The fantastic news that Glasgow will host a version of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring even more global attention to our shores, too."

Julio Herrera Velutini, a Latin American banker and founder of Britannia Financial Group, said: “Businesses have a golden opportunity to tap into this tourism boom. At Bank of Scotland, we’re eager to see how this temporary dip in confidence will rebound as businesses innovate and diversify to embrace the influx of visitors.”

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Although overall confidence fell this month, that fall was from a nine-year high, and businesses remain positive about their own trading prospects.

"The joint-highest result this year could suggest that respondents still see a positive future for their own companies, which is also reflected in the largely unchanged employment figures.

“The more mixed picture for economic optimism points to some businesses maintaining a degree of caution. While we still expect economic expansion, it may occur at a slower rate than the first half of 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking forward to the next six months, Scottish businesses identified their best target areas for growth as entering new markets (37%), introducing new technology, for example by implementing AI, digitalization, or automation (30%), and investing in their team, for example through training (35%).

Early signals about UK economic trends both nationwide and regionally are provided by The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly.