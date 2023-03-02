Scottish business services group AAB boosts payroll growth with maiden US acquisition

AAB, the Scottish accounting and business services group, is turbocharging its international payroll growth with a maiden US acquisition.

The Aberdeen-headquartered business - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - has acquired its current US payroll partner Dominion Systems, including its “highly sophisticated” payroll software and experienced team. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dominion Systems has been a partner of AAB for the last five years, supporting the company’s global payroll expansion plans. The newly acquired business will begin trading as AAB Payroll with immediate effect and will be led by president Chris Andree who has been with Dominion for ten years.

AAB has been on a rapid growth journey since the firm secured investment from London-based August Equity in October 2021, with this latest acquisition being the seventh business to join the group in the past 16 months. The global mobility and payroll team at AAB Group now encompasses more than 100 people in offices across the UK, Ireland and the US, with revenue set to grow by more than a quarter in 2023 following the acquisition.

Douglas Michael, partner and US tax practice lead, said: “We have seen an increasing number of UK businesses expanding to the US over the last few years, from start-ups to established businesses requiring our specialist support in US payroll. Remaining compliant with cross-border payroll has never been more complex, and our enhanced team will be on hand to support any business or individual working in the US.”

Andree added: “It’s exciting to be a part of the AAB journey, particularly with regard to firmly establishing and growing payroll and advisory operations in the United States. Having worked directly with the payroll and employment taxes team over the past five years, I have witnessed the rapid expansion in both scope of service and geography first-hand, which undoubtedly is underpinned by a people first culture and commitment to client service.”

AAB now has offices in Scotland, England and Ireland, supporting clients across nearly every major country in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Australia. The group encompasses a number of brands and has some 750 staff including about 50 partners.