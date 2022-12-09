Scottish accounting firm AAB makes key appointment in wake of growth investment

Derek Mitchell has been with the firm for more than 16 years and has seen the Aberdeen-headquartered business - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - grow from 80 people in Aberdeen to employ some 700 people across ten locations in the UK and Ireland. Mitchell’s post will be a “catalyst for technology-driven growth”, the firm said. The move comes just over a year since AAB secured investment from August Equity to accelerate its growth plans.
Mitchell previously held the role of managing partner in Aberdeen. Steven Fraser has now been appointed to that post having led the payroll and employment taxes team at AAB for more than five years.
Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB Group, said: “Both Derek and Steven have been integral to the success of the AAB Group. Our ambitious growth plans require us to build high-performing teams whilst attracting and retaining the best people.”
In 2022, AAB welcomed 300 people to the team and has strengthened the service offering across audit, accounting, tax, corporate finance, payroll, HR consulting, wealth management and whistleblowing services to clients globally.
Mitchell added: “I have had the privilege of working with a fantastic team at AAB for 16 years and I’m excited for what is on our road ahead. Each year the business has reached new heights and this next phase of growth is set to be the most exciting part yet.”