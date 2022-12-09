Scottish accounting firm AAB makes key appointment in wake of growth investment

AAB, the Scottish accounting and business services group, has named a new chief operating officer in the wake of investment to fast-track its growth plans.

Derek Mitchell has been with the firm for more than 16 years and has seen the Aberdeen-headquartered business - formerly known as Anderson Anderson & Brown - grow from 80 people in Aberdeen to employ some 700 people across ten locations in the UK and Ireland. Mitchell’s post will be a “catalyst for technology-driven growth”, the firm said. The move comes just over a year since AAB secured investment from August Equity to accelerate its growth plans.

Mitchell previously held the role of managing partner in Aberdeen. Steven Fraser has now been appointed to that post having led the payroll and employment taxes team at AAB for more than five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Allan, chief executive at AAB Group, said: “Both Derek and Steven have been integral to the success of the AAB Group. Our ambitious growth plans require us to build high-performing teams whilst attracting and retaining the best people.”

Derek Mitchell, chief operating officer (left) and Steven Fraser, managing partner, Aberdeen, both at AAB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, AAB welcomed 300 people to the team and has strengthened the service offering across audit, accounting, tax, corporate finance, payroll, HR consulting, wealth management and whistleblowing services to clients globally.