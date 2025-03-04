“We’ll be working together to tackle many of the issues that are holding back firms’ investment” – Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland director

A senior executive at Footsie energy giant SSE has today been appointed chairman of business body CBI Scotland.

Martin Pibworth, chief commercial officer at Perth-headquartered SSE, succeeds Jennifer Young of legal firm Ledingham Chalmers as chair. Working with the new CBI Scotland director, Michelle Ferguson, Pibworth will support the CBI team’s continued engagement with the Scottish and UK governments on issues that range from skills shortages and the high-cost burden for business, to opportunities around AI and innovation.

His first meeting as chairman will take place tomorrow in Edinburgh while he is also due to attend CBI Scotland’s annual lunch on March 21 - seen as a key event in the business and political calendar.

Martin Pibworth, CBI Scotland chair.

Pibworth said: “It is an honour to be appointed CBI Scotland chair at this crucial time for businesses in Scotland. While there are undoubtedly economic challenges ahead, I am optimistic about the opportunities we can unlock together through constructive engagement, with both the Scottish and UK governments, on ways to break down barriers to growth, investment and job creation.

“My experience in the energy sector tells me that when businesses and governments work together on an aligned agenda, anything is possible. That’s how Scotland became one of the world’s leading markets for investment in areas like offshore wind.”

Pibworth joined SSE in 1998 as an energy trader, which was followed by a series of commercial roles before becoming managing director, energy portfolio management, and a member of SSE’s then management board in 2012. He will be in post as chair of CBI Scotland for two years.

Ferguson said: “I congratulate Martin on his appointment as CBI Scotland chair and thank Jennifer for her hard work. This is a critical time for the business community, and as the UK government continues to drive forward its growth mission, and the Scottish Government encourages firms to invest in net zero, skills and apprenticeships.