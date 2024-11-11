Scottish legal firm unveils major management change and record turnover

“This change in leadership structure, as well as our continued investment in our talented colleagues represents our commitment to growth” – Craig Pike, chair

Legal firm Ledingham Chalmers has undertaken a boardroom shake-up after Jennifer Young stepped back from the role of managing partner.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm also unveiled record full-year turnover but said profits had eased as a result of several factors, including continued investment in the practice and staff, along with higher operating costs.

Under the new leadership structure, Young has stepped down as managing partner but will continue as a partner in the Aberdeen office. Partner and head of the firm’s private client team, Craig Pike, has been elected as chairman - a role he will hold for the next three years.

JP Campbell, Victoria Leslie, Peter Murray, Craig Pike, Jennifer Young and Chris Mackenzie. Picture: Alastair Robb

An elected management board will now be responsible for the firm’s day-to-day management and driving forward its growth strategy. This board comprises Inverness-based partners JP Campbell and Victoria Leslie, together with Aberdeen-based partner Peter Murray. All three will serve for an initial 18 months alongside the firm’s chief operating officer, Chris Mackenzie. Pike will work closely with the new board and lead all partner meetings, the firm added.

Since the start of this year, 26 people have joined the firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling. The headcount as of the end of October stood at 194, including 22 partners, and recruitment is said to be underway for a further four posts in Aberdeen and Inverness - three solicitors and one administrative role.

For the third year running, the firm announced its highest turnover since becoming a limited liability partnership (LLP) in 2006. Revenues for 2023/24 came in at £14.3 million, compared with £13.4m in 2022/23. Group turnover, including subsidiary Ledingham Chalmers Financial, totalled £14.9m, compared with £14.2m in 2022/23. Pre-tax profit was slightly down on the year before at £3.2m, compared with £3.5m previously.

The reduction in profits also reflected early investment in moving to a new office in Ord House, Cradlehall Business Park, Inverness. In June, the firm announced it had invested a six-figure sum in the new premises, following team growth of almost 40 per cent since the start of 2023. The move brought together colleagues from its Church Street and Beechwood Business Park sites in the city.

Ledingham Chalmers is headquartered in Aberdeen, above, and also has operations in Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling.

In the next phase, all estate agency and conveyancing colleagues in Aberdeen will move back to the Johnstone House premises when the Alford Place lease expires in December.

Pike said: “Over the last two financial years, we’ve seen record turnover since becoming an LLP along with our highest headcount. This growth, combined with a consistently competitive marketplace means the managing partner role has evolved considerably.

“Jennifer was keen to step back into a more client-facing role as a valued partner focusing on her construction law specialism, and an elected management board will now be responsible for the firm’s day-to-day management and driving forward its strategy.”

He added: “This change in leadership structure, as well as our continued investment in our talented colleagues - and the environments in which they work - represents our commitment to growth.

“I do also want to say something specifically about Jennifer. For 12 years, she’s served as chairman and - more recently - managing partner. It’s important to acknowledge the integral role she’s played in our success over that time, including helping steer the firm through a global pandemic as well as a period of growth with record turnover as an LLP.”

Young, a Law Society of Scotland-accredited construction law specialist, said: “Being a partner in a firm with the reputation Ledingham Chalmers has is an honour, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. As I transition back to client-facing work, I’ll be doing whatever I can too to support the management board - and the firm as a whole - in terms of our sustainable growth aspirations.”

Ledingham Chalmers is consistently ranked in legal directories and in the 2025 Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2025 18 people and six disciplines were recognised - corporate and commercial, employment, personal injury (defender), agriculture and rural affairs, construction, and commercial property. Legal 500 also ranked some firm teams for their excellence in client satisfaction - a new score assessing client experience and service delivery.

Announcing the Inverness office move in June, the firm noted that on top of the 11 people who had joined since the start of 2023, five new hires had come on board in the last couple of months. Senior associate Christina McKerrow in corporate and paralegal Amy Manson in residential property joined in May while senior solicitor Eve Cooper, paralegal Lisa Sime and administrator Bethany Chisholm started with the private client team from another Inverness-based legal firm on June 17.

The firm said that while all disciplines have seen growth, the private client team has expanded significantly since 2021 - from a headcount of two to 24. Colleagues in this team support individuals with matters including conveyancing, trusts and executries as well as succession planning for high net worth individuals.