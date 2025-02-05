Scottish biotechnology centre achieves 300 member milestone ahead of major event

“We’re already seeing the benefits of joining IBioIC as we set our sights on scaling up and broadening our impact” – Sander Nevejans, Seastex

Scotland’s Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) has seen its membership surge to more than 300 after welcoming around 100 new members to its network in 2024.

Industry leaders said the growth reflected the health of Scotland’s bio-economy, with start-ups Vaste and Seastex recently joining IBioIC and helping to push its network past the milestone figure.

Access to the innovation centre’s network can help businesses with scale-up expertise, facilities and funding opportunities for proof-of-concept studies, with biotechnology helping to create “more sustainable materials and products” through the use of bio-based alternatives, the centre noted. As well as support for start-ups, IBioIC helps bridge the gap between industry and Scotland’s academic expertise, with research support, skills development programmes and access to bioprocess scale-up facilities, via FlexBio.

Liz Fletcher, director of business engagement at Glasgow-based IBioIC, said: “Reaching 300 members is a fantastic milestone and reflects the growing strength of Scotland’s industrial biotechnology community. Our network is all about fostering collaboration and providing the tools and backing that companies need to scale up and make a real impact, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Vaste, Seastex, and all of our members.”

Since 2014, IBioIC has played a key role in the growth of Scotland’s industrial biotechnology sector, helping to attract £35 million in additional funding for research and development. Other members supported by the organisation include the Glasgow Science Centre and Scottish Water. The innovation centre is set to host its 11th annual conference at Glasgow’s Technology and Innovation Centre on March 12 and 13.

One of IBioIC’s newest members, Edinburgh-based Vaste, is developing an online procurement platform to connect suppliers of biomass feedstock, such as agricultural residues, forestry by-products and organic waste, with industrial buyers that can integrate these feedstocks into their operations. The venture is supporting the transition away from petrochemical-based materials.

Evans Chelal, founder and chief executive of Vaste, said: “We are passionate about transforming the biomass feedstock market through the UK’s first trading and analytics platform. Our commitment to the bio-based industries is clear: to provide access to consistent, high-quality feedstock and deliver real-time market insights on feedstock availability and pricing.

“Joining the IBioIC network and becoming part of Scotland’s biotech cluster has come at the perfect time as we seek collaboration opportunities to help businesses decarbonise on an industrial scale.”

Another recent addition to the network is Seastex, a start-up that is transforming by-products from Scotland’s shellfish sector into a biodegradable textile it calls “sea-wool”. Made from mussel beards, or byssus - the elastic threads that help mussels attach to solid surfaces - the material is said to be “recyclable, lightweight and naturally fire-resistant”. It has applications in construction, such as soundproofing panels, as well as other industries.