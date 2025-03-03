Scottish Apprenticeship Week: BAE Systems research reveals ‘huge appetite’ for vocational training

“It’s clear there’s a huge appetite for high quality vocational training that provides a clear career pathway, whilst offering financial security” – Richard Hamer, BAE Systems

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost three-quarters of young Scots are willing to relocate to a different part of the UK to seize an apprenticeship opportunity while six in ten see it as a better alternative to university, research today suggests.

The findings are part of a newly launched “apprenticeship barometer”, which polled 2,000 young people (aged 16 to 24) to identify views on education, training and pathways to career success. The study was conducted by market research consultancy Censuswide on behalf of engineering, aerospace and defence giant BAE Systems and coincides with the start of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings highlight a significant shift towards flexibility and apprenticeships being increasingly recognised as a pathway to secure and rewarding careers, with respondents citing job security (31 per cent of those surveyed), high starting salaries (25 per cent) and hands-on training (21 per cent) as the most appealing features. An overwhelming 85 per cent of respondents agreed that apprenticeships enhance social mobility, offer significant potential to support disadvantaged groups and provide alternatives to traditional higher education routes.

BAE Systems, which has a number of operations in Scotland, is a key backer of apprenticeships. Picture: James Robinson

However, the responses suggest that barriers such as limited opportunities (30 per cent of respondents) and lack of information (41 per cent) continue to hinder access to apprenticeships, highlighting the need for greater awareness and more accessible pathways, BAE added.

Richard Hamer, HR director of education and skills at BAE Systems, said: “The apprenticeship barometer gives a real insight into the aspirations and values of the next generation of the UK workforce. It’s clear there’s a huge appetite for high quality vocational training that provides a clear career pathway, whilst offering financial security.

“I’d encourage anyone interested in apprenticeships to have a look at the thousands of highly valuable opportunities available across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is recruiting for more than 2,400 new apprentice, undergraduate and graduate roles in 2025, which will result in around 6,500 in training, making up approximately 15 per cent of BAE’s UK workforce.

Josh Quinn, 22, an apprentice welder at BAE Systems in Govan, said: “I grew up in Glasgow, which has a really rich heritage of shipbuilding and the shipyards, so was always aware of the apprenticeship route and what was on offer. In spite of this, I did apply for university and studied music with electronics for a year before realising it wasn’t the right route for me.

“I applied for an apprenticeship in welding with BAE Systems and have spent the last three years working in Govan on the Royal Navy frigates. It appealed because I get to earn whilst attending college and gaining my qualifications but get the hands-on experience of working alongside it.”

Molly Caffrey, 21, a combat systems degree apprentice at BAE Systems in Scotstoun, added: “Like a lot of young people, I felt like my best opportunity for a good career was through going to university, and following my highers I did two years of languages at university in Glasgow. I loved it, but I was concerned about what job opportunities there were after graduating.