National World's daily newspaper brands, including The Scotsman, will join the "Big City" package.

Move comes as publisher looks to grow its audience.

National World, publisher of The Scotsman, has agreed two new strategic partnerships for its digital and print advertising sales as it looks to further grow its audience.

Under a deal struck with fellow publisher Reach, from October 1 Reach Solutions will represent National World’s print brands for display and public notice advertising to all major regional and London-based agencies. National World’s daily newspaper brands, including The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, will join the “Big City” package which combines the Mirror titles and Reach’s regional dailies, including the Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo. National World’s Express & Star and Shropshire Star in the West Midlands are already part of the Big City stable.

Meanwhile, National World is establishing a joint venture with Axiom Media Holdings, called Axiom Media Alliance, to market digital assets to advertisers. AMA will serve as a specialist, dedicated, independent sales house to market the company’s mix of content and audience reach to advertisers. Axiom already markets National World’s video content.

Mark Hollinshead, National World’s chief operating officer, said: “Media partnerships such as those we have announced help publishers to become more efficient, improve their pricing power and offer a one-stop-shop for advertising customers. Where possible, it is essential for print titles to increase their efficiency so that resources can be directed at the journalism and content creation our audiences desire. Similarly, dedicated digital resources are an essential component for any growth-orientated news publisher.