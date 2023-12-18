Scots start-ups to strengthen global links with mission to £90 billion Texan tech hub

Nick Murray. Carolina Melendez and Dec McLaughlin of Foras.

Scottish start-up leaders will have the opportunity to showcase their businesses in the new year thanks to a trip to one of the world’s most resilient tech hubs.

Foras, a start-up community group facilitating “international entrepreneurial experiences”, has opened applications for a funded cohort programme to Austin, Texas in March 2024 to coincide with the renowned South by Southwest (SXSW) conference. Building on the success of previous excursions to Silicon Valley, Helsinki, New York and Lisbon, the group will lead 14 leaders from Scottish start-up ventures for a week-long programme that promises “inspiration, education and valuable connections” within the global entrepreneurship scene.

Austin, with more than 3,300 fast-growing companies and a total combined enterprise value of some $115 billion (£90bn) in 2022, has emerged as one of the most resilient tech hubs globally. Despite economic volatility, the city’s ecosystem value continues to grow, which is said to make it an ideal destination for Scotland-based businesses exploring US market entry, international partnerships and fundraising from global investors.

Foras co-founder Carolina Melendez said: “The Foras model is designed to provide participants with facilitated introductions, business visits, hands-on workshops and investor-facing opportunities. It’s also about developing lasting peer relationships within our cohort, exposing them to world-class business education and encouraging a global mindset for the potential that Scotland-based businesses have internationally.”

The Foras SXSW 2024 programme will run between March 6 and 14, and was designed by Melendez and fellow founders Dec McLaughlin and Nick Murray. Since April 2022, the group has supported 96 start-up leaders and ecosystem builders across five international trips.

The programme is among the 42 projects supported by the Ecosystem Fund, a £1.6 million initiative launched by the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise earlier this year to assist entrepreneurs in kick-starting and growing their businesses.

Mark Logan, the Scottish Government’s chief entrepreneur, said: “The Ecosystem Fund recognises and supports the vital enabling work of our ecosystem-building organisations. These projects will accelerate Scotland’s journey towards being an internationally recognised start-up nation.”