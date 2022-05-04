Scots private bank Hampden & Co announces new finance boss

Jonathan Peake has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer (CFO) after spending more than six years serving in both the same post and as executive director at Standard Bank International, the banking and wealth-management group with about £6 billion in client deposits and £2.5bn of assets under management.

He was also previously head of risk for both Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank International and was a senior manager at KPMG Forensic. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and originally trained and qualified with PwC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his new role he replaces Andy Mulligan who retires from the CFO post he has held since 2011.

Graeme Hartop, the lender’s chief executive, said: “Andy has been an outstanding CFO for Hampden & Co, helping to set up the bank, guiding the process of obtaining the necessary consents, and he has been integral to our fundraises. On a personal level, he has been a great support and friend over the last decade.

“Jonathan’s considerable UK-wide and international banking experience and credentials are a great fit for Hampden & Co as we enter our next phase of growth. I would like to thank both Andy and Jonathan for such a smooth transition over the last few months.”

The appointment is the latest in a string of senior hires by the bank, including the announcement in December that Ryan Beattie was joining as a banking director after six years at Adam & Co.

From left: Hampden & Co CEO Graeme Hartop, incoming CFO Jonathan Peake, and his predecessor in the role Andy Mulligan. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

Hampden & Co, which also has an office in London, last month revealed its results for 2021, with deposits from clients up by 39 per cent to £696 million, while loans and advances grew 29 per cent to £422m. Total income for the year increased by just under a third to a record £13.2m.