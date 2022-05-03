Software consultancy to boost headcount after senior Aberdeen hire

Greig McDonald will spearhead the firm’s next phase of strategic growth in the North-east.

Bosses said the business was experiencing a steady increase in demand from companies looking to improve their SAP system capabilities to streamline complex business processes and improve efficiencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the consultancy has also recently recruited ten personnel to support oil and gas campaigns in Aberdeen and has plans to expand the team by a further 25 in the coming months.

AG is headquartered in Slough, Berkshire with delivery centres across India serving clients and projects across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. Last year, the firm was recognised as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the FT1000.

Based at the company’s Aberdeen base within the Mariscal Square development, McDonald joins AG with more than a decade’s experience of leading and managing SAP enterprise software divisions for several North Sea and Middle East operators and supply chain companies. This includes Subsea 7, where he was most recently for almost four years, as well as North Oil Company Qatar, Maersk Oil and CNOOC.

McDonald said: “Digitalisation is an area of high investment and is progressing rapidly across businesses, so it’s an exciting time to join AG which is already pushing boundaries using SAP, the global market leading solution used to manage business operations.

“With my experience and insight coupled with AG’s SAP credentials, I am looking forward to leveraging these strengths to spearhead significant efficiencies for our clients.”

Greig McDonald will lead AG's next phase of strategic growth in Aberdeen.

AG was set up in 2014 by co-founders Francis Rajan and Nick Champion. Clients include Spirit Energy, Neptune Energy and Harbour Energy.

Rajan said: “With Greig’s appointment and his vast network of contacts, our strategic plans to increase our client base in the North Sea and across the asset-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, renewables, petrochemical, and utility companies, as well as organisations with large facilities or specialist manufacturing equipment maintenance requirements, is well underway.