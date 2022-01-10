Scots legal heavyweight Brodies announces re-election of chairman

Brodies, which says it is the largest law firm headquartered in Scotland measured by income, directory rankings, and lawyer numbers, said Ms O’Neill was first elected to the position in 2013, and her fourth, three-year term will begin on May 1.

The organisation also said the businesswoman plays an “integral” role in its business planning and governance, and she is “highly regarded as one of Scotland’s leading litigators,” particularly in the fields of constitutional and public law.

It added that she works with both commercial and public-sector clients, and is regularly instructed in judicial reviews, statutory appeals and public inquiries, acting for clients that include the Scottish Government, the Scottish Charity Regulator, and UK regulators such as the Gambling Commission.

She in 2016 became the first solicitor advocate to be named first standing junior counsel to the Scottish Government, and in 2020 she was appointed as Queen's Counsel, Brodies also noted.

Nick Scott, Brodies’ managing partner, said: “Christine's re-election to serve a fourth term as our chairman is welcome news for our firm and is indicative of the high regard that she is held in by partners, clients, and colleagues alike.

"She demonstrates unwavering commitment to her colleagues, our firm and its clients. The example she sets ensures that we strive to achieve the best that we can, collectively and individually. It is a privilege to work alongside her and I look forward to doing so again in the years ahead."

