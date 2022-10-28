Scots legal heavyweight Aberdein Considine boosts top team in wake of 'significant' investments
Aberdeen-headquartered law firm and estate agent Aberdein Considine has boosted its senior management team with the appointment of a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
Julie Thomson takes the finance reins and Mike Fergusson becomes Aberdein Considine’s first chief operating officer.
Ms Thomson, a chartered accountant, was last with global energy firm Proserv where she was group chief financial officer. She previously spent 20 years with Weatherford International, where she was latterly senior director.
She said: “Aberdein Considine is a high-performing firm which has shown great growth and ambition over the years. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play a key role in the next phase of their future growth journey.”
Mr Fergusson joined Royal Bank of Scotland in 1990, with the majority of his 25 years with the bank focused on working with business clients, and holding leadership positions in corporate, commercial and business banking, ultimately being appointed director for commercial banking covering the North-east of Scotland. In 2014, he moved into the oil and gas service sector, completing six years with XL Global Group as business operations director and sales director, and three years cumulatively with Aberdeen-based Apex Industrial Chemicals as group commercial Director.
He said: “I’ve known the management at Aberdein Considine for a long time, and they have built a hard-earned and well-deserved reputation as one of Scotland’s most respected law firms. I’m very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the months and years ahead.”
Aberdein Considine believes both appointments represent a further demonstration of its growth strategy, adding that it has made “significant” investments in mergers, new senior hires, and infrastructure over the last 12 months. In May it announced a merger with law firm and solicitor estate agent Russel+Aitken Edinburgh LLP, and in June unveiled 11 senior promotions, for example.
Managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “The last few years have seen the firm grow and transform at significant pace, and Julie and Mike’s appointments strengthen the firm’s experienced management team and demonstrates its commitment to supporting our staff and expanding our service offering to clients.
“They are both highly respected professionals and well-known in the local and wider business communities, and we are confident that they will help us deliver steady and consistent growth over the next five years.”
