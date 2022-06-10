Scots law firm Aberdein Considine bolsters legal teams with 11 senior promotions

Nine lawyers, covering a range of legal disciplines including family law, corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, banking litigation and residential property and conveyancing have been promoted to the position of associate, with a further promotion to senior associate and one to senior solicitor.

The firm said the last few years have seen it experience “considerable growth”, and the promotions build on the investment which has taken place to help further grow the depth and expertise of its legal teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “We are able to reward outstanding performance, dedication and personal growth with these deserved promotions. We pride ourselves in identifying, training and developing hardworking and gifted individuals with a client focused mind set.

“The firm strategy has been one of developing talent internally and blending that with legal sector experience gained outside the firm.

“We continue to invest in our biggest asset, our people, and it is exceptionally pleasing that these talented individuals are on board for the long term to allow us to continue to grow our specialist legal services across the UK.”

Among the latest round of promotions, Elaine Elder (dispute resolution), based at the firm’s legal office in Aberdeen, has been made senior associate, with Tom Main (family law), Danny Anderson (corporate and commercial), Shaju Noor (banking litigation) and Katie Hutchinson (residential property and conveyancing), all of whom are also based in Aberdeen, being promoted to associate.