The organisation, which can trace its roots back nearly 300 years, has appointed Stephen Goldie as managing partner, and promoted firm partners Louise Shiels and Marion MacInnes to new practice area leaders for its disputes and banking and finance practices respectively – saying the moves set the course for its 2024 to 2027 strategic period.

Goldie has been elected by the firm’s partners, and will take the reins on May 1, 2024, succeeding Nick Scott. The latter’s second term of office comes to an end in April 2024, and he has decided to retire from both the partnership and the law itself.

Scott undertook a traineeship at Clifford Chance in London 32 years ago, before returning to Edinburgh and joining Brodies in 1999, becoming a partner in 2001. He spent 20 years in management roles, as a member of the firm's strategic board, as head of real estate, and ultimately as managing partner.

Brodies has appointed Stephen Goldie as managing partner, set to take the reins on May 1, 2024. Picture: contributed.

Under his leadership, the UK top 50 law firm has enjoyed growth including the opening of offices in Abu Dhabi, Inverness and London, increasing its workforce to more than 100 partners and 800 staff, and culminating in it becoming the first law firm headquartered in Scotland to report annual income of more than £100 million in the financial year ending 30 April 2023. It says it is the largest law firm headquartered in Scotland measured by income, directory rankings, and lawyer numbers.

Goldie joined Brodies in 2002, becoming a partner in 2007, and practice area leader for the firm's litigation practice in 2016. Brodies says his leadership of the disputes practice has seen strong growth in its revenues plus the skills it offers, and has seen it develop its work from its Scots base to the rest of the UK and beyond.

He said: "That I have made the decision to step away from Brodies, and the law, is entirely personal and positive. I now plan to spend time doing some of the things which I haven’t been able to do whilst my priority has been our firm and its people. I am extremely proud of what our partners and our colleagues have achieved and the work that they have delivered on behalf of our clients. I know that under Stephen's leadership, that progress will continue. In Louise and Marion, and our wider leadership team, we have a wealth of talent and experience to shape the future of the firm."

Goldie, Brodies’ managing partner elect, said: "To be able to follow in Nick's footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024 – 2027 strategic plans is a privilege. The progress that we have made as a firm under Nick's leadership has been exceptional."