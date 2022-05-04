Legal giant Brodies opens new Scottish office and unveils seven more partners

Aberdeen and Highlands-based family lawyers Susie Mountain and Sarah Lilley step up to partner level, while Ryan Bowie and Stuart Murray become the firm’s latest Glasgow-based partners for land and rural business, and projects.

Edinburgh-based tax specialist Bob Langridge and charities and third sector expert Kenneth Pinkerton are also promoted to partner within their respected fields, as is English-qualified property disputes and telecommunications specialist Lucie Barnes.

Other colleague developments within the firm include Glasgow and Edinburgh-based insurance and risk lawyers Lynn Livesey and Ed Grundy, who step up to legal director and associate level respectively, and Edinburgh-based renewables specialist Isabella van Green becoming an associate.

Meanwhile, the firm has also confirmed the relocation of its Highlands office to Inverness. It moves to Clava House at Cradlehall Business Park from its previous base in Dingwall Business Park. The firm will occupy the building alongside accountancy and business advisory practice Johnston Carmichael.

Brodies has more than 100 partners and 770 staff working across offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

Managing partner Nick Scott said: “These latest investments in our people and our offices are reflective of the objectives that we set ourselves in our 2021-2024 strategic plans; to provide our clients with relevant, quality legal advice, and to deliver it in a way that would best facilitate collaboration, conversation and the sharing of knowledge.

“The breadth of skill and experience of those colleagues who step into new roles aligns with the demand we have seen from clients. I congratulate our colleagues and wish them all the best in their new roles.”

Nick Scott, managing partner of UK and Scottish law firm Brodies LLP.

He added: “Moving our Highlands office to Inverness follows strong client activity across the region and continued growth of our locally-based team. Our new premises are modern and bright, providing an excellent space for our colleagues and clients to meet and work with each other in the Highland capital, in the years ahead.”

The Inverness office will be the firm’s third investment in its premises in 12 months. It opened its London office last summer as a place for meeting clients, and moved to its new Edinburgh base at Capital Square in early 2022.

Last August it emerged that staff at Brodies had been awarded £1,500 bonuses after the firm saw revenue and profits edge up as clients increasingly sought help to navigate the pandemic.

Profit per equity partner for the 2020/21 financial year was just under £680,000, with payouts unchanged from the previous 12 months after the firm said it decided to ensure employees benefited from the recovery seen in activity levels during the year.

All staff at the firm received the same bonus but equity partners weren’t included in the payout.

The practice saw revenue edge up by £500,000 to £82.5 million in the year to April 30, with operating profit increasing by a similar amount to £39m.