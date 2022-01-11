Scots law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie announces move to new Glasgow site

The firm’s team in the city will be moving to St Vincent Plaza, grade-A office space in the heart of the city’s International Financial Services District.

The space of about 10,000 square feet will be the fourth office Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has had on St Vincent Street in its 165-year history. The firm also has offices in Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunfermline and Dunblane, and milestones since its formation include merging with BMK Wilson in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing partner Fraser Gillies said he believes the move will act as an “ideal springboard” for the new hybrid-working model being adopted by the firm.

Managing partner Fraser Gillies believes the move will be an 'ideal springboard' for the firm's new hybrid-working model. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.

He said: “In the coming weeks, our Glasgow team will set up home in their new office. It’s a really modern space which is the perfect fit for our future-thinking practice. The new office space will satisfy the needs of our people and our clients, and the open-plan layout will really enhance our collaborative working across our multidisciplinary teams.

“We want to offer the team a space which allows them to work collaboratively and somewhere they can use as a hub to use in a flexible way that works for them.”

Mr Gillies – who late last year highlighted the firm’s strategy of investing in people and premises with sights set on further growth – also stated: “Despite continuing to perform well over lockdown, we now appreciate the true value of meeting and having discussions in person, so while we fully intend on keeping elements of home-working, we also think having a high-quality office, as a place to meet and collaborate with colleagues and clients, is essential.

“We are seeing promising signs of growth as the post-Covid economic recovery builds up steam, so it’s a great time to take this next step. St Vincent Street has been our home in Glasgow for a very long time now, and while this is only a short move across the road, it will have a big impact on how our firm operates going forward.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.