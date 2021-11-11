Fraser Gillies: Investing in people and premises with sights set on further growth

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner of Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie LLP

This year we are pleased to see many businesses starting to come out the other side, and our employment and contracts experts have proven particularly invaluable.

Like many of our clients, we have adapted the way we work, introducing virtual consultations and remote working to allow us to continue providing a first-class service. We plan to continue with a hybrid working model.

The green recovery

Our annual renewable energy seminar has always proved exceptionally popular and, following a virtual 2020 event, we were delighted to welcome delegates back in person.

Onshore Wind and the Path to Net Zero was held at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall, and was one of our most important renewables events ever, taking place alongside COP26, when business is more focused on green issues than ever.

Nurturing talent

The last year has seen us bring on two new partners, welcoming private client experts Magnus Mackay in Inverness and Roddy Harrison in Edinburgh.

We also saw planning expert Nicola Martin step up to partner in Edinburgh, while several other staff rose to become senior solicitors, associates and senior associates in areas including planning, renewables, private client and commercial property.

Looking ahead

To prepare for further growth, we have made significant investment in our IT systems to reflect our new ways of working and changing client needs.

It’s essential we have the infrastructure and people to maintain the highest standard of service.

- Fraser Gillies is managing partner at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie