New directors among 25 promotions at Scots legal firm Anderson Strathern

The firm, which operates from offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick, said three senior associates had been promoted to director level - Laura McCabe, Danielle Edgar and Ewan Regan.

McCabe is a solicitor advocate in the firm’s commercial litigation team in Edinburgh, Edgar is a lawyer in the family law practice in the capital and is also a member of the Law Society’s civil legal aid committee, and Regan works in the corporate team based in Edinburgh and is seen as one of Scotland’s foremost advisers on employee ownership.

Anderson Strathern’s managing partner, Murray McCall, said: “The promotions we are announcing today illustrate the high standards and wide range of professional skills we have across the firm.

“Our people have always been our most important asset at Anderson Strathern, and it’s great to see so many talented lawyers and specialists continuing their career progression within the firm.”

Also, at the beginning of September, eight newly-qualified solicitors started with the firm and ten trainee solicitors began their traineeships.

On the client side, in June, the firm announced that it had been reappointed as legal adviser to Crown Estate Scotland, adding to a series of client wins across the commercial and public sectors over the last six months.

Anderson Strathern has 53 partners and 295 employees and its clients include Buccleuch, Crown Estate Scotland, Scotmid, Apex Hotels and the City of Edinburgh Council.

