Scots firm behind world’s most powerful tidal turbine selects Nigg yard with promise of new jobs
The Scottish firm behind what has been billed as the world’s most powerful tidal turbine will have its next-generation units built and launched at the Port of Nigg, in a fresh boost for the Cromarty Firth site.
Orbital Marine Power said it had selected Global Energy Group as preferred supplier to lead the manufacture and assembly of turbines for its initial Orkney projects, which have secured contracts under the UK government’s contract for difference auction rounds. Turbine manufacturing should begin later this year with first power expected from the Orkney connected projects in 2026.
The move builds on the success of Orbital’s O2, touted as the world’s most powerful tidal turbine. Located off the Orkney coast, it was launched and started operation in 2021, offsetting some 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, and powering 1,700 UK homes. The firm said that in keeping with its vision of using a predominantly UK-based supply chain for the manufacture and installation of its tidal projects, it expected to demonstrate an “unparalleled level of job creation”.
Chief executive Andrew Scott said: “Orbital is committed to ensuring tidal stream energy can make a complementary and material contribution to the UK’s decarbonising ambitions while also supporting a just transition by creating a new industrial sector led from the UK and our home in Scotland. The selection of Global Energy Group is a significant step towards that vision.”
Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group added: “This is a real vote of confidence in our people and the integrated capability at the Port of Nigg. Importantly, it further demonstrates our commitment towards delivering a high quality, cost competitive, localised value proposition, for the multi-technology approach required for the successful decarbonisation of the UK’s energy sector.”
Since 2011, Global Energy Group has owned and operated the Port of Nigg in Easter Ross, investing more than £120 million into its ongoing redevelopment. Earlier this year, plans for a high voltage cable factory at the Nigg site were given the green light by local councillors. Japanese company Sumitomo Electric is behind the proposed development that is likely to create scores of jobs.
