'Game changing' new quay unveiled at Scottish port in running for green freeport status

The East Quay is 225 metres long and 50m wide, increasing the port facility’s deep water quayside capacity to over 1,200m - placing it among the largest in the country.

As a result of the expansion, multiple large scale energy sector projects can be handled simultaneously.

The new quay has welcomed its first vessel - the Boa Sub C - which is loading out structures fabricated at Nigg for the oil and gas industry.

Facilities director Rory Gunn said: “Our new East Quay helps us better service our existing customers’ needs, in the renewables, oil and gas and nuclear sectors, and the enhanced capabilities will assist us to attract inward investment with a vision to create long term skilled manufacturing jobs at our port which will become a national hub for the renewables industry.

“Operationally, the additional quay and associated laydown area provides us with a lot of flexibility, and this multi-million pound investment is further evidence of our commitment to ensure our facility is ‘best in class’ for meeting both existing and future industry demands.

“It will be a huge selling point for us when tendering for the next generation of floating offshore wind projects.”

Roy MacGregor, chairman of Global Energy Group, which owns and operates the Port of Nigg, added: “I can’t underestimate what a huge benefit the new East Quay will be to the Port of Nigg and its supply chain, and what an enhancement the development is to the Cromarty Firth’s bid for green freeport status.

“The increase of our deep-water quayside capacity to over 1,200m provides the necessary infrastructure for supporting the next generation of floating offshore wind at a time when the SOWEC Report and other major studies have identified the Cromarty Firth as the only location in the UK with the physical characteristics and port facilities that could feasibly support their development.”