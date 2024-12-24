Scots firm behind blood pressure monitoring tech outlines 2025 growth plans

“We are now doing around 70 per cent of our revenue in the States, so that will remain a focus in 2025” – Dave Hughes, CEO

Novosound, the Scottish ultrasound tech pioneer, is gearing up for further international growth after opening its new headquarters and growing its team in 2024.

The firm has moved into a new base at BioCity in Glasgow, with the redeveloped office space and lab launched as the company continues to scale operations and serve a growing client base. Novosound upped its headcount to 42 from 34 during the year, with key engineering and marketing hires bolstering the team.

The business recently completed its latest investment, a £2 million round led by Par Equity, and has just secured a contract win with a US-based global energy group. That move builds on commercial successes during 2024, through its Ceilidh sensor platform in industrial markets, and the company’s Slanj platform, developed for healthcare and wearable markets worldwide.

Praveen Ashok, Dave Hughes, and Melissa Hartley at Novosound's new HQ at BioCity in Glasgow. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Chief executive and co-founder Dave Hughes said: “2024 has been another year of strong revenue growth, and we are putting in place a foundation for ongoing future growth in North American and Asian markets, in addition to the UK and Europe. We are now doing around 70 per cent of our revenue in the States, so that will remain a focus in 2025.”

Between January 7 and 10, Novosound will be featuring its innovative ultrasonic blood pressure monitoring technology at CES 2025, the world’s largest consumer electronics conference, in Las Vegas.

Praveen Ashok has joined the company as technology director, with Ashok bringing industry experience from senior roles at eye healthcare device developer Optos and electric energy group Enoda. Melissa Hartley joins Novosound as marketing manager, following recent marketing roles with green wellness group Olverum and the Shanti Hospitality Group.

Hughes added: “We’re excited to bring in talented people like Praveen and Melissa, and we will be continuing to hire for additional positions in the new year.”