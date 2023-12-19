The firm's products have visited the moon and been used in NASA's Mars Perseverance 2020 Mission. Picture: contributed.

The UK arm of a global firm behind products including high-resistance material Gore-Tex, and which has a sizeable presence in Scotland, is forecasting further expansion after achieving “steady” growth in full-year profit.

W. L. Gore & Associates (UK) – which has about 260 staff (known as “associates”) across Livingston and Dundee – has posted profit after tax of £12.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, up from £10.8m in the previous year, and £5.7m in the 12 months before that. It added that its “strong balance sheet continues to provide a sound platform for future growth”, and its Performance Solutions division’s revenue has remained stable, with a reduction in fabrics in line with strategic decisions, while its Medical Products arm has seen an increase in revenue and market share since the pandemic.

Sheona Barlow, Gore UK board member, said: “The results are in line with our business plan with steady growth in profit. The end of the pandemic saw demand for our medical products rebound to pre-pandemic levels. We expect to see growth to continue in the coming years, thanks to the outstanding commitment of our associates, whose expertise and dedication ensure that we continue to innovate market-leading solutions across a wide range of sectors.”