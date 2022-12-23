WL Gore & Associates UK, the West Lothian-based materials firm behind Gore-Tex, has posted higher annual profits following a strong rebound from the pandemic.

The UK arm of the global group has sites in Livingston and Dundee employing some 230 staff. It announced a profit of £10.8 million after tax for the year to the end of March, up from £5.7m the previous year. The firm said its performance solutions division’s revenue had remained stable, and the business has seen a strong rebound in the medical products arm after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Rodger Pheely, Gore UK board member, said: “The results are in line with our expectations for the year with solid growth in profit as the easing of restrictions saw demand for our medical products return to pre-pandemic levels. We are in a strong position to see continued growth in the coming year thanks to the outstanding commitment of our associates, whose expertise and dedication ensure that we continue to innovate and deliver high quality solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

WL Gore & Associates gained its first European presence, in the UK, in 1965 selling electronic products. These days Gore UK sells its entire product portfolio globally - electronics, industrial products, medical products and fabrics, including the world famous Gore-Tex brand for garments, shoes and accessories. Since 1958, the US-headquartered group has “solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments” - from outer space to the inner workings of the human body. body. With more than 12,000 staff globally, Gore generates annual revenues of about $4.5 billion (£3.7bn).

Advertisement Hide Ad