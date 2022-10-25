The business, which also has a presence in Glasgow, London, Europe, and Los Angeles, said it successfully encrypted all web domains linked to the Ukrainian government and those of 60 of its agencies, minimising opportunities for sinister hacks and data breaches.

Trustify explained that the number of attacks on Ukraine’s web assets has rocketed by more than 300 per cent since the onset of the war, with the Russian Federation “waging a brutal cyber offensive to further destabilise the country”.

The Scottish firm’s founder Alistair Murray received the official letter from Oleksii Vyskub, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, who said: “Your generous support in providing SSL certificates for Ukrainian State domains is highly valued by us… I truly believe that your support to Ukraine in protection of our governmental websites and online citizen services from attacks is an important contribution to our future victory over Russia.

'To get such a vocal recognition from a senior politician of a country at war is a big moment,' says Trustify founder Alistair Murray. Picture: Phil Wilkinson.

“We have been dealing with Trustify since 2019 and greatly value your input and support in keeping Ukraine safe from data breach.”

Mr Murray said: “When we started working with the government in Kyiv we did not think war of this nature would be taking place right now. When cyber security works, nothing happens and while we are delighted with the outcome, there is little by way of celebration or noise.

“To get such a vocal recognition from a senior politician of a country at war is a big moment. It’s something that has really energised our teams of coders and technical experts, who are so often the unsung heroes. For us to be playing a small part in the efforts to counter such a vicious, sustained attack and support Ukrainians at this time is a real privilege for us.”