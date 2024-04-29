Scots commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart appoints Laura Irvine to take managing partner reins

Scottish commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has named as its next managing partner Laura Irvine, who says the organisation is kicking off an “exciting new phase in [its] development”. She succeeds the organisation’s co-founder Andrew Chalmers, who is taking the chair reins from Alan Stewart.

The business – which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Galashiels – describes Irvine as a leading regulatory and data protection expert with more than 25 years’ legal experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was initially recruited in 2018 by the firm (which took on its current moniker after the merger in 2019 of Edinburgh-based Davidson Chalmers and Glasgow boutique practice Kergan Stewart) as a partner and head of its regulatory team following roles in both the public and private sectors at the likes of DLA Piper, BTO Solicitors, and the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission. She has also been a board member at the Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, which was formerly known as the Scottish Business Resilience Centre.

Now in her new role, which begins May 1, Irvine will steer the firm’s strategic development and continued growth. She said: “I feel very honoured to become Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s new managing partner, and particularly reassured that I will be able to draw upon Andrew’s considerable experience and support as he takes on his new role as chair.

“Over the past 30-plus years, Davidson Chalmers Stewart has grown into one of Scotland’s leading independent commercial law firms under Andrew’s direction. I look forward to working closely with him and our wider team as we embark on this exciting new phase in our development.

“Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s approach has always been about building long term-relationships with clients across Scotland, where we have become trusted professional advisers to so many of the businesses we work with. Key strategic priorities include the continued development of our Glasgow team, building on the strength of our highly accomplished corporate team through investment in other key practice areas including renewables, real estate, and dispute resolution.”

Commenting on the transition, Andrew Chalmers said: “I’m delighted to announce Laura’s appointment as our new managing partner, a key element of our longer-term succession plan to encourage younger partners into strategic leadership roles.

Andrew Chalmers and his managing partner successor Laura Irvine. Picture: Paul Bock.

“Over the course of her career, Laura has developed into one of Scotland’s foremost data protection lawyers. Her formidable people skills and leadership qualities have been demonstrated time and again since joining our ranks six years ago.

“I have always been fully focused on ensuring the firm achieves the highest standards for our clients, while delivering commercial solutions. Laura’s appointment into this new role will enable Davidson Chalmers Stewart to carry that ethos forward into the future.”