How a Scottish university is developing the 'near unhackable' quantum internet

“It’s like having a lock that changes every time someone tries to pick it” – Professor Gerald Buller

Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University is taking the lead on a groundbreaking project that aims to create a “near unhackable” internet.

The tech initiative, based around ultra-secure quantum computing, could help combat the £27 billion annual cost of cybercrime to UK businesses. Recent high-profile cyberattacks and data breaches have affected several large companies and organisations, resulting in hackers gaining access to millions of personal records.

The project being led by Heriot-Watt forms part of a £160 million UK government investment to establish Britain as a global leader in quantum innovation and cybersecurity. Integrated Quantum Networks (IQN) is one of five new quantum technology hubs announced by the government and will focus on creating the core of a national network capable of distributing “quantum entanglement”.

Heriot-Watt PhD students Arran Sykes and Harmony Li in conversation regarding a quantum sensing system. Picture: Chris Watt Photography/Heriot-Watt University

While the main benefit of the quantum network will be enhanced cybersecurity resistant to hacking, it will also connect powerful future quantum computers, creating new opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, enabling accelerated drug discovery and personalised treatment plans. Additionally, the advanced networks could eventually be used to connect quantum sensors for ultra low-noise measurements.

Unlike current encryption methods, quantum networks use the principles of quantum mechanics to create “unbreakable” encryption keys, making them impervious to hacking attempts, scientists claim. The new IQN hub will provide the research required towards the establishment of a so-called quantum internet.

Professor Gerald Buller, who will lead the IQN bub at Heriot-Watt, said: “Imagine an internet that uses the principles of quantum physics to secure data. Unlike our current systems, which can be cracked given enough time and computing power, quantum encryption creates keys that are essentially unbreakable. It's like having a lock that changes every time someone tries to pick it.

“The Integrated Quantum Networks Hub will provide the research required towards the establishment of a quantum internet. The hub harnesses the excellent research done over the last ten years in the National Quantum Technologies Programme to focus on delivering quantum networks at a range of distance scales, from local networks up to global satellite-based connections.”

Dr Fiona Fleming optically aligning a quantum sensing system. Picture: Chris Watt Photography/Heriot-Watt University

Heriot-Watt’s involvement extends beyond the IQN hub, with the university also playing significant roles in three of the four other newly announced quantum hubs. These will be hubs focused on quantum-enabled position, navigation and timing, quantum biomedical sensing, and quantum sensing, imaging and timing.

Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal for enterprise and business at Heriot-Watt University, described the launch of five new quantum hubs as a “significant milestone for the UK”, marking a major shift in data security and cutting-edge applications across all sectors.

“The UK has established itself as an early pioneer, aligned with the government’s national quantum strategy aiming to become a quantum-enabled economy by 2035,” she said. “These hubs form a critical piece of that roadmap by tackling key research and development challenges around quantum networking, sensing, computing and more.

“For Heriot-Watt University specifically, the IQN hub has several roles to play. It will firstly keep Scotland and the UK at the forefront of quantum technologies, and transform the modern economy and society. Secondly, it’s a notable step forward for the education sector as universities like ours will be at the forefront of developing and upskilling the future workforce working and living in a quantum-enabled future across design, engineering, manufacturing and the required support services.

“We also anticipate interest in the IQN hub to attract talent to the UK from around the world that will drive international partnerships and business opportunities. We are incredibly eager to get stuck in and help develop a robust workforce and supply chain pipeline.”

The IQN initiative brings together a network of more than 40 non-academic collaborators, ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations, alongside organisations like the National Cyber Security Centre and Scottish Enterprise. It will receive in excess of £20m in partner support to help translate quantum innovations into new products and services.

The five new quantum hubs are being delivered by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), with a £106m investment from EPSRC, the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council and the National Institute for Health and Care Research. Industry collaboration is a key element in the initiative, with significant cash and in-kind contributions from partners worth more than £54m.

Partner institutions include the universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Strathclyde north of the Border, Imperial College London, Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Bristol, Cambridge University and the University of Southampton.

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “We want to see a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives. That is the vision behind our investment in these new quantum technology hubs, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats and cleaner energy for us all.

“This isn’t just about research; it’s about putting that research to work. These hubs will bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and practical solutions. They will not only transform sectors like healthcare and security, but also create a culture of accelerated innovation that helps to grow our economy.”