Scots accountancy heavyweight Johnston Carmichael ups turnover despite pandemic challenges

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has revealed a 6.2 per cent year-on-year jump in turnover to £54.6 million for the 12 months to May 31, 2021, after it bolstered its operations, and saw demand for its services increase.

It highlighted specific measures taken to protect it from the economic uncertainties posed by the pandemic, saying partners reduced drawings and deferred pay-outs to protect cashflow while further digitisation was adopted, while it has now opted for a hybrid working environment.

'It has been an extraordinary year,' said CEO Andrew Walker. Picture: Nick Mailer.

In addition, it flagged further investment in upskilling its people, including the rollout of the JC Academy as well as an in-house Leadership Programme, and having access to international professional learning resources through its membership of accounting, audit and advisory network Moore Global.

The firm also boosted its sector focus to harness its specialist knowledge and offer enhanced support across key markets, and it continued to provide real-time updates on the pandemic.

Chief executive Andrew Walker said: “It has been an extraordinary year and like our clients we have faced challenges brought about by the pandemic, but I am extremely proud of the way our business has gone above and beyond to deliver high-quality work, adding value for our clients as they navigate the economic recovery.”

He added that the firm is a “people business”, stating: “Thanks to the great talent we have in Johnston Carmichael we were able to promote 60 people across the firm last year and hire 100 students.”

