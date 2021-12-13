Scottish accountancy heavyweight in bumper ‘grow our own’ promotion round

James Hamilton (left) and Grant Roger have been promoted to partners at Johnston Carmichael.

The firm, which employs over 800 people, said the bumper round highlighted its “grow our own” strategy to develop the staff who will lead the business in the future.

The promotions include new partners James Hamilton and Grant Roger of the firm’s audit team which Johnston Carmichael said was “experiencing a significant level of new client wins in key sectors”.

Hamilton, based in Glasgow, joined the firm in 2018 and focuses on audits for businesses both in the UK and internationally.

Edinburgh-based Roger, who joined in 2017 following five years in Vancouver, specialises in sectors including energy, infrastructure, sustainability and food and drink.

The promotions also see Emily Young, who joined the company in 2014 as digital marketing manager, promoted to marketing director and a new office head appointed in Stirling, with business advisory director Craig Clinton replacing Peter Innes who has relocated back the Highlands with a focus on supporting rural clients.

Andrew Walker, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said the promotions were part of the firm’s strategy to “develop a pipeline of talent that will lead our business in the years to come”.

“These promotions demonstrate the range of skills within Johnston Carmichael and we are pleased to be able to celebrate this news after what has been such a challenging period,” he said.

In September Johnston Carmichael announced it was joining the accounting, audit and advisory network Moore Global.

The network encompasses some 30,000 staff across 640 offices in 110 countries. It has a combined turnover of £3.2 billion globally, and £121m in the UK, as reported in 2020.

At the time Johnston Carmichael said the move will give clients and staff access to Moore’s "significant breadth and depth of international expertise and experience as one of the leading accounting networks in the world”.

“This will only help us to better serve the growing international needs of our clients, supporting their current operations and expansion plans in overseas markets,” it said.

The Scottish firm is retaining its own brand and identity under the deal.