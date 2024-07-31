Scotland's largest designer outlet posts record results with arrival of French Connection
Livingston Designer Outlet, the largest outlet centre of its kind in Scotland, has hailed a record-breaking performance in the first six months of 2024, building on an “exceptional” 2023.
Bosses said the first half had seen the return of fashion brand French Connection and the Lolla pop-up shop which led to increased traffic and an “enhanced customer experience”, resulting in a higher volume of sales. These additions were part of mall owner Global Mutual’s strategy to “diversify the tenant mix, extend dwell time and continuously boost sales”.
The standout months in the first half were said to be March, with a 13.3 per cent increase in sales, June with 9.3 per cent and February with 5.2 per cent, culminating in an overall 2.8 per cent increase in sales for the half year, compared with 2023. Footfall was up by 2.3 per cent for the period.
Livingston Designer Outlet has more than 80 shops, restaurants and cafés. Brands represented include Fred Perry, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger, athletic labels such as Nike and Adidas and high-street stalwarts M&S and Next.
Nicky Lovell, head of outlets and business development at Global Mutual, said: “The first half of 2024 has been outstanding for Livingston Designer Outlet. The record-breaking sales and footfall growth are a testament to the strategic initiatives and shifts in strategy combined with a clear CSR [corporate social responsibility] vision. We are equally thrilled to see the positive impact on both the business and the local community - we believe that building meaningful relationships with the community is absolutely key.
“The addition of new brands and the expansion of existing ones highlight the trust our retail partners have in our overarching look forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the year.”
The outlet announced a charity partnership with the British Heart Foundation and launched a community initiative with Cedarbank, which culminated in a trading pop-up shop.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.