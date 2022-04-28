Join the Reuse Revolution to fund the British Heart Foundation’s vital research - Jane Flannery

clothes rail

During the pandemic, like other retailers, our shops were closed for large periods of time and were unable to sell items or receive donations in-store. Since reopening, it has been wonderful to see so many customers and donors returning to support us and with the arrival of Spring, our staff and volunteers are looking forward to welcoming even more of you this May to pick up bargains aplenty.

We have 75 shops across Scotland and they are a great place to find new items for the season or donate those decluttered items as you spring clean. Our shops are stocked with a fantastic variety of clothing, books, shoes and records – while our home stores provide everything from sofas to sideboards and even white goods. You can also head online for one off pieces and collector’s items.

Shopping preloved not only means finding unique items no one else has – whether it’s a designer bag or an art-deco piece of furniture – but it’s also a great way to save money and prevent items from going to waste. As many of us are thinking more about how we shop and donate in a more sustainable way, charity shopping supports the reuse cycle, ensuring items are given a new lease of life. Our website offers tips on how you can upcycle furniture items using a lick of paint or a new set of handles, making it easy to create a unique, second-hand item that no one else has, for a bargain price.

This year alone, the BHF will save around 71,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, by selling over half a million pieces of living room furniture, including 250,000 sofas and 14,000 tonnes of preloved clothes. Through the reuse and recycling of donated items this helps prevent 135,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions being released into the atmosphere.

So, whether you’re shopping or donating, you’re helping us help the environment, while also funding our life-saving research.

If you’re having a spring clean, you can donate easily by post – simply go to our website and print off a label or have a QR code sent to you. For larger items, you can organise a free collection service on our website or with your local shop.

Every item sold online or in a BHF Scotland shop helps us support scientists, working to discover new treatments and breakthroughs to save and improve lives from heart and circulatory diseases.

Heart disease is a major cause of ill health in Scotland. We are currently funding more than £60m worth of projects in ten Scottish universities. This work is only made possible thanks to the huge generosity of the Scottish public and supporting us in our shops really can make a difference.

So this May, why not pop in to your nearest BHF Scotland shop and join the Reuse Revolution? We need your help now more than ever.

To find out more about how you can join the Reuse Revolution this May and support the charity’s work, head to www.bhf.org.uk/ReuseRevolution. You can also share your preloved purchases with us on Instagram, tagging @BoughtAtBHF and using #BoughtAtBHF – we love seeing the items you’ve picked up or donated in our stores.