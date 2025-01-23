Scotland’s largest ‘agri-hub’ evolves as new tractors and trailers arrive at major port

“We are in the perfect location to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market in Scotland” – Andy Lamb, Port of Rosyth

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub has made a multi-million-pound investment in specialist haulage equipment.

The agri-hub, at the Port of Rosyth in Fife, has taken delivery of ten tractors and 13 trailers to support the large tonnage of bulk cargos that the facility handles each year. The new haulage gear will primarily support the bulk cargo import work with agri feed specialist Cefetra.

The firm, which is a long-term customer of the port, supplies the Scottish market with key raw materials for the animal feed and food and drink industries, and has imported more than two million tonnes of agri bulk into the hub since the partnership started in 2020.

New tractors and trailers at the Port of Rosyth's agri-hub with the team from Forth Ports, Cefetra and Bryson. Picture by Peter Devlin

The ten new tractors were built in Basildon, Essex while the 13 trailers were manufactured in Aberdeen.

Andy Lamb, asset manager at the Port of Rosyth, which is owned by Forth Ports, said: “This significant investment in our agri-hub in Rosyth ensures that we are able to provide excellent haulage support for our important customer Cefetra with the large volume of agri-bulk imported each year. Coupled with our bespoke agri-bulk warehousing at the port, we are in the perfect location to ensure that the supplies reach the key farming and food market in Scotland.”

The agri-hub in Rosyth, which opened in 2020, handles an extensive range of key agricultural products for the Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries. The port’s warehouse capacity for agri products can store up to 100,000 tonnes. The new equipment will be based in Rosyth, Leith and Dundee with the majority of tonnage being handled in Rosyth.

James Neilson, supply chain director at Cefetra, added: “The addition of specialist haulage equipment will enhance the port’s operational efficiency and capacity, directly supporting the high volumes of bulk cargo we handle together.