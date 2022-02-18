Animal feed giant snaps up grain stores in East Lothian and Borders in £7 million-plus deal

Cefetra has an annual turnover in excess of £1 billion and supplies customers in the animal nutrition, food and drink Industries. The stores being acquired can accommodate some 140,000 tonnes of grains.

One of the grain stores, at Ormiston in East Lothian, has a capacity of around 80,000 tonnes, while the other, at Charlesfield in Melrose, can hold about 60,000 tonnes.

Managing director Andrew Mackay said: “By making such a significant investment we have taken the next step in further strengthening our grain origination business. It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting both the farming community and our established customers across Scotland and Northern England.”

One of the grain stores acquired by Cefetra.

He added: “These grain handling, processing and storage facilities, with drying, cleaning and grain analysis operations, give us the infrastructure required to operate in key grain production areas of Scotland.

“They allow us to work with and support farmers, whilst also enabling us to supply quality grains, oilseeds and pulses to key customers in Scotland and northern England.”

The firm has a network spanning more than 40 storage sites across the UK and Ireland from where it dispatches between 85,000 and 90,000 tonnes of raw materials to industry partners every week, delivering in the region of 600 lorry loads per day. In total, it has more than one million tonnes of storage capacity.

